Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $361.32 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,567 shares of company stock valued at $253,650,801. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

