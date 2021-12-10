Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TNDM. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.00 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,025 shares of company stock worth $19,104,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

