CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CINT opened at $13.25 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

