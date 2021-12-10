CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CINT opened at $13.25 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $22.50.
CI&T Company Profile
Further Reading: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.