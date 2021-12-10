Ibstock’s (IBST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 232 ($3.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.51) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ibstock from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 228 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.26).

Shares of LON:IBST opened at GBX 190.90 ($2.53) on Wednesday. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.80 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £781.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.74.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

