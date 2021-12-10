NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.98) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.74.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

