Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

PLYM stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

