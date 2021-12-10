Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) to “Hold”

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Origin Materials has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.