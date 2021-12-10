Analyzing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and G Medical Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 4.72% 5.77% 4.30% G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Penumbra and G Medical Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $560.41 million 16.65 -$15.70 million $0.91 274.48 G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

G Medical Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penumbra.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penumbra and G Medical Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 6 0 3.00 G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penumbra currently has a consensus target price of $334.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penumbra beats G Medical Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

