$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report $8.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 EPS.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.07 and a 200 day moving average of $366.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

