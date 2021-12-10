Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price target on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($17.70).
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,403 ($18.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.79. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.15).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.