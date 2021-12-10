Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.91) to GBX 1,100 ($14.59) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,400 ($18.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($17.70).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,403 ($18.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £13.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,454.79. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.15).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.