Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.80) on Tuesday. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 194 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.80 million and a PE ratio of 29.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In other Cake Box news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.64), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,923,882.77). Also, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £1,293,750 ($1,715,621.27).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.