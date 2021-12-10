Derwent London’s (DLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,100 ($54.37) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.79) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.94).

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 3,384 ($44.87) on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,860 ($37.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($51.05). The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,432.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,522.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.