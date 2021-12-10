Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.55) to GBX 5,500 ($72.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,952.33 ($65.67).

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,738 ($62.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,372.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,805.84. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

