JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.