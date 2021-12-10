First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

FCF stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

