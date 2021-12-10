DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCGO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DCGO stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

