ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

RNW stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $6,502,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $16,877,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

