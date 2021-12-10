Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

12/8/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

12/3/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $305.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Okta is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/14/2021 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $228.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,776 shares of company stock worth $20,538,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 17.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

