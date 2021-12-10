Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.51 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

