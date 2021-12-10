Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBGSY. HSBC lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

