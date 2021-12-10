Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

