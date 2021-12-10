Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of SNMSF opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.