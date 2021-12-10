Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.47.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $14.67 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

