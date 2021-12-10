Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

SIEGY opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.