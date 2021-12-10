$278.73 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $278.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.51 million and the highest is $282.40 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,564. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

