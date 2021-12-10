Analyzing Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaxcyte and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($1.79) -11.95 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million ($1.12) -1.54

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vaxcyte and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.48% -24.81% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A -757.66% -53.81%

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza. The company was founded by Ron Babecoff and Rami Epstein on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

