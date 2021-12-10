Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $464.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post $464.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.70 million. PTC reported sales of $429.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.36.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth $127,313,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 25.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after buying an additional 132,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in PTC by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

