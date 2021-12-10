Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 4.9%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.69. 110,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 180,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.20 million and a PE ratio of -18.89.

Eskay Mining Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

