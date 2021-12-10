Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

UNM stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

