Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.
GASNY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.67.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
