Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naturgy Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

GASNY opened at $5.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3115 per share. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.