Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

