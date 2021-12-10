Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $38.88 on Monday. Expensify has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

