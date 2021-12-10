The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $826.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 826 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 823.40 ($10.92), with a volume of 246128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 806.60 ($10.70).

SGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.75) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.83 ($9.43).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 715.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.