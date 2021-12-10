Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.72

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as low as $6.24. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2,027 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

