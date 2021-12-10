Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.72

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.05. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 234,093 shares.

OGZPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

