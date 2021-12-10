Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.40

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.40 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 95.90 ($1.27). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.27), with a volume of 35,936 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.37. The stock has a market cap of £719.93 million and a PE ratio of 48.00.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

