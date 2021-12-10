Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

