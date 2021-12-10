FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gitlab in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65).

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Gitlab stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

