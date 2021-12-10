Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,364,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

