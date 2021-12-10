Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 53

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 54 to CHF 53 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

