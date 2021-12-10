Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

