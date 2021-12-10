Zacks Investment Research Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

