$68.20 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $68.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.08 million and the highest is $69.32 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $846.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.