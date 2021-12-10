Head-To-Head Analysis: CVR Medical (CRRVF) and The Competition

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 195 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CVR Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 1005 4155 7571 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.76%. Given CVR Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% CVR Medical Competitors -716.58% -79.74% -18.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 2.20 CVR Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million -0.14

CVR Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CVR Medical peers beat CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

