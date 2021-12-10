iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Brokerages expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $85.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $120.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $189.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.27 million to $224.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $326.08 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $417.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $670,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $989,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,186,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $34.26 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

