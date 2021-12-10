Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $400.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.
BNTX opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
