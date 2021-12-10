Berenberg Bank Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $400.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $400.00 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.43.

BNTX opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

