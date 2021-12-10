Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zillow shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Its decision to wind down Zillow Offers iBuying business due to sizable and increasing business risk has been an overhang on the company’s prospects. The winding down will also reduce 25% of its current workforce. Intensifying competition from similar online real estate platforms remains a headwind. Also, increased spending on product enhancements and advertising is likely to impede margins. Nevertheless, Zillow is benefiting from robust performances by the IMT and Mortgage segments. It is well-positioned to gain from higher demand for residential real estate. Zillow is relying on its 3D virtual tour capabilities and virtual consultations from its Premier Agents to boost audience size. These initiatives are expected to help Zillow shares recover in the near term.”

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.64.

ZG stock opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after buying an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

