HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

