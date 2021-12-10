Barclays Raises Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Price Target to GBX 267

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 267 ($3.54) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.34. The company has a market capitalization of £478.87 million and a P/E ratio of 217.50. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a current ratio of 756.32.

In other Randall & Quilter Investment news, insider Thomas Solomon acquired 46,426 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £78,459.94 ($104,044.48).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

