FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Issued By William Blair

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.68 for the year.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.