Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.94. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

